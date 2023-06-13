Bhopal: Five Lakh More Women To Get Benefits Of Ladli Behna Yojana

Representative Image | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Half a million more women will get the benefits of Ladli Behna Yojana in the state.

When Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 1,000 to the accounts of beneficiaries of the scheme, he said the married women aged 21 to 23 years will also be included in the scheme.

After Chouhan’s announcement, the Women and Child Welfare Department has plunged into action for registration of married women in the age group of 21 to 23 years. Till now, the married women aged 23 to 60 years were included in the project. The names of 1.25 crore women have been registered.

Chouhan directed the department to register the names of the women aged 21 to 23 years as early as possible, so that money may be transferred to the accounts these women before the model code of conduct is put in place.

Nevertheless, the Chief Minister has kept pending three demands of the ministers.

The ministers said the condition that the women, whose families have tractors, would not get the benefits should be removed.

They also advised Chouhan to include the unmarried women and the women above 18 years in the scheme.