 Bhopal: Five Held For Stealing Network Cards From Jio Towers
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 06:23 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch has arrested five persons on charges of stealing network cards from Jio 5G towers in the city and selling them to scrap dealers based in Delhi-NCR, officials said on Sunday. DCP (Crime), Shrutkirti Somwanshi, said that the arrested accused are former employees of the telecom company.

He said that the crime branch received multiple complaints of theft of network cards from Jio’s 5G towers installed in the city. Acting on the complaint, the crime branch conducted a probe and arrested one Rahul Sharma (24), who was a former Jio employee.

The officials also seized two boxes containing five network cards. Sharma later admitted that he was assisted by his accomplices—Sanju Ahirwar, Mahendra Jogi, Sonu Chidhar and Rahul Sondhia. All of them had stolen a total of 14 network cards.

They used to sell them to scrap dealers at Rs 12,000 for each card. All the network cards were seized from the possession of the other four accused.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

