Bhopal: Five dignitaries get Padma Shri honour in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons from the state have been awarded the Padma Shri in the Padma Award announced by the Central Government on the eve of the Republic Day. The recipients include renowned physician from Bhopal, Dr NP Mishra who was honoured posthumously..

Three artists, Arjun Singh Dhurve and Durga Bai Vyam from Dindori, Ram Sahay Pandey from Sagar have also been conferred with the fourth-highest civilian honour. The fifth recipient awardee Avadh Kumar Jadia, is a poet.

Dr NP Mishra was a renowned physician of Bhopal who had retired as a dean of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. He passed away at the age of 90 in 2021.

Arjun Singh Dhurve is credited with popularising the Baiga dance. He constituted a troupe of Baiga dancers which performed in various cities and towns in the state. Ram Sahai Pandey,from Patharia (Sagar), has lent respectability to the Rai, a traditional dance form of the Bedia community of Bundelkhand. Durga Bai Vyam from Dindori is a Gond painter. She lives at Kamla Nagar in Bhopal. Avadh Kishore Jadia who hails from Chhatarpur is a Bundeli poet.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:12 PM IST