Bhopal: Five dengue deaths in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With another dengue death, tally went to five in Bhopal. Four of them were reported from Bairagarh.

Fifteen-year-old Yuvraj, who lives in Kolar, was having fever. He was admitted to a private hospital where doctors shifted him on ventilator but he died. This is the fifth death due to dengue in Bhopal in last one month. There have been five deaths due to dengue in the city so far. Of them, four were reported from Bairagarh.

Last week, both the sons of the Rajput family, residents of One Tree Hills of Sant Hirdaram Nagar area, died of dengue. The elder son of the family, Rajeev Rajput (19), was admitted to a private hospital after his health deteriorated. There he died while undergoing treatment. His younger brother Rajput died while undergoing treatment. Sanjay Giri Goswami (35) died on October 29 and Pradeep Motiani (26) on November 13 in Bairagarh.

ELISA reader and washer machine was installed in Civil Hospital after four dengue deaths were reported from Bairgarh. The Eliasa machine installed at civil hospital was not functioning. After dengue deaths, delegates called on health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary who issued order to install new machine.

Civil Hospital superintended Dr Ramhit Kumar said, “New Elisa reader and washer machine have been installed. Earlier, there was machine but was not working properly, so testing was not possible. Now, we can do it.”