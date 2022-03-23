Bhopal: Five day working in govt offices extended till June

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has extended its order that has limited working of government offices for five days in week, in view of covid. According to the latest order, issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday, five day working has been extended till June 30, 2022.

The order was issued by secretary, general administration department Shriniwas Verma on Wednesday. The order said that the earlier government issued an order that stated that all government offices will work from Monday to Friday- five days a week. These orders were valid till March 31.

State government has decided to extend these orders till June 30 and has asked the head of all departments to ensure its implementation strictly.

Government offices dealing in emergency services like water supply, hospitals and medical related, electricity supply etc. have been kept out of the ambit of this order.

