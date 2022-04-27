Bhopal: Five-day multilingual film show begins with Neel Kamal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day multilingual film screening show began with Hindi film Neel Kamal at Bharat Bhavan here on Wednesday evening.

The film screening is being organised by Chhavi Prabhag, the film wing of Bhavan. Directed by Ram Maheshwari, Neel Kamal is a romantic thriller, starring Waheeda Rehman as lead, Raaj Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Mehmood, Balraj Sahni, Lalita Pawar and Shashikala.

The movie received highly positive reviews from critics upon release and proved to be a huge commercial success at the box-office, becoming the third highest-grossing film of 1968.

At the 16th Filmfare Awards, the movie received 8 nominations including Best Film, Best Director (Maheshwari). Best Supporting Actor (Raaj Kumar), Best Supporting Actress (Shashikala) and Best Comedian (Mehmood), and won Best Actress for Rehman, her second win in the category after Guide (1965).

The Marathi movie, Sant Tukaram, directed by B Damle and S Fatelal will be screened with English subtitles on Thursday. Hindi movies, Meera, directed by Gulzar and Bandini directed by Vimal Roy will be screened on April 29 and April 30. Directed by GV Iyer, a movie Adi Shankaracharya (Sanskrit/Hindi) will be screened on concluding day of the event, that is, May 1.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:07 PM IST