Bhopal: Five Day Monsoon Assembly Session From Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin on Tuesday.

A day before the session, Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam held an all-party meeting in the Assembly premises, trying to draw consensus among all political parties for smooth functioning of house.

As Congress is armed with a bunch of burning issue including Sidhi pee-gate, monsoon session is likely to be stormy.