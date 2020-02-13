Bhopal: Five college girls, minor boy among 16 injured as 2 buses collide head on

BHOPAL: As many as 16 persons were injured including college students when two buses collided head on in Misrod on Thursday. Among the injured, there were five college girls and an 11-year-old boy.

The students were inside their College Bus at the time. The incident occurred in front of Chhanu village under the limits of Misrod police station.

The bus of Vaishnavi College was coming from the side of Bangarasia and was heading towards Bhopal while the bus of Capital travels was heading towards Bareily.

The accident occurred at around 5 pm when the college bus and the private bus collided head on while trying to take pass from each other.