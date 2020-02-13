Bhopal: Five college girls, minor boy among 16 injured as 2 buses collide head on

BHOPAL: As many as 16 persons were injured including college students when two buses collided head on in Misrod on Thursday. Among the injured, there were five college girls and an 11-year-old boy.
The students were inside their College Bus at the time. The incident occurred in front of Chhanu village under the limits of Misrod police station.
The bus of Vaishnavi College was coming from the side of Bangarasia and was heading towards Bhopal while the bus of Capital travels was heading towards Bareily.
The accident occurred at around 5 pm when the college bus and the private bus collided head on while trying to take pass from each other.
Police said the bus drivers were at a high speed and after the accident the drivers ran away from the spot.
All the injured were taken to JP hospital while a professor was extricated and was rescued from the ront seat as his leg was stuck on the front seat.
Police said the two buses were on the opposite side of the road and when the collision occurred the buses suffered heavy damages.
The bus drivers fled the spot and onlookers informed the police and ambulance service were informed and all the injured were taken to hospital.
