Bhopal: Five cars gutted as fire breaks out at New Kabadkhana

BHOPAL: Five cars were gutted after fire broke out at New Kabadkhana on Sunday morning. Oil leakage from a transformer led to fire in the area where cars for repair were parked. The fire broke out around 10:30 am and engulfed four-wheelers parked around.

While five cars were completely gutted, a few others parked in the area were also damaged. The area is highly congested with several buildings around. The residents said that the vehicles – mostly second hand- are parked around the transformer for repair purposes. If the fire had broken out at night, the loss would have been much bigger, they added.

Naeem Qureshi, a firefighter said they received information about fire near Ahle Hadees mosque and a team from the nearest fire station was rushed to the spot. Six firetenders were pressed into action , said Qureshi, adding that it took nearly two and a half hours to douse the blaze.

The fire tenders from Fatehgarh, Chhola, Bairagarh, Pul Bogda and from Kabadkhhana were sent to the site to control the blaze. A resident of New Kabadkhana, Aseem Khan said they have filed several complaints with MPEB informing about the illegally parked vehicles near the transformer as the risk of mishaps like fire run high. We have asked the authorities to clear the area of the vehicles, however, no action was taken in this connection. Had the mishap occurred in the night, the losses would have been bigger, he added.