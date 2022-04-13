Bhopal: Fissures surface in Congress over Digvijaya’s tweet, BJP steps up attack

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh seems to have been cornered in his own party over a controversial photo he uploaded on his Twitter handle and later deleted on Tuesday.

In the photo, some people are seen hoisting religious flags on a minority community’s shrine.

The moment chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several other BJP leaders launched an attack on him saying the photo he had uploaded was not of Madhya Pradesh, the former chief minister deleted the tweet.

Later, FIRs were lodged against him at several places in the state including Bhopal based on the photo.

Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said on Wednesday that a campaign had been launched against Digvijaya Singh to see to it that the Twitter handle of Singh be blocked as he was misusing the social networking platform to incident religious fanaticism in the society and mislead people.

Sarang alleged it was not the first time when Singh had misused the forum to further his divisive politics and bare open his heart in support of rioters.

Notably, Congress MLA Sohanlal Balmiki too questioned Digvijaya Singh on his tweet asking on which basis he had uploaded the photo.

Balmiki said the party workers were left speechless when someone asked them questions related to the tweet.

Taking a cue from Balmiki’s statement home minister Narottam Mishra said Digvijaya Singh was cornered in his own party and he had no answer to questions being asked in connection with the objectionable photos.

Earlier, on Tuesday warning Digvijaya Singh against making any attempt to disturb peace in Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Digvijaya Singh has hatched a conspiracy to incite religious fanaticism in Madhya Pradesh and throw the state into fire of riot."

CM said he would not tolerate any attempt by anyone whoever he may be, to hatch a conspiracy to cause riots in the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:26 PM IST