Bhopal: Fissures Surface in Congress MLA Arif Aqueel’s Family, Brother Files Nomination Against his Son

Alok Sharma files nomination |

Jitendra Daga files nomination |

Nasir Islam on way to filing nomination |

Amer Aqueel files nomination |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Differences in the family of Congress MLA Arif Aqueel surfaced on Monday after his brother Amer Aqueel filed nomination as an independent candidate against his son Atif Aqueel from Bhopal North Assembly constituency. Monday was the last day to file nomination.

When ticket was allotted to Atif Aqueel, his uncles and aunts opposed it. But then, it was expected that Arif Aqueel would settle the issue. But on the last day, his brother Amer Aqueel filed the nomination, exposing family differences.

Three Congress rebels filed nomination in Bhopal North and Huzur Assembly constituency on Monday. Congress rebel Nasir Islam filed nomination as an independent candidate from Bhopal North while Jitendra Daga filed nomination from Huzur Assembly constituency.

Nasir Islam lost election to BJP’s Dhrunarain Singh in 2008 by margin of about 3,000 votes. Congress has given ticket to Arif Aqueel’s son Atif Aqueel. It led to resentment among local ticket contenders for Bhopal North constituency.

Besides, BJP candidates Alok Sharma from Bhopal North and Bhagwandas Sabnani from Bhopal South have filed nomination on last day of nomination. Rameshwar Sharma of BJP and Naresh Gyanchandani of Congress are contesting election from Huzur.

Jitendra Daga had contested from Huzur seat in 2008 after delimitation. After it, it had joined Congress in 2018. He demanded ticket from Huzur constituency. “I have filed nomination from Huzur Assembly constituency,” Daga told Free Press.

