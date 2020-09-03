Bhopal: First wife’s brother rapes 27-yr-old after giving sedative

The MP Nagar police have booked a man for raping a 27-year-old woman after making her unconscious. The accused is brother of first wife of victim’s husband.

The victim told police that there is a dispute between her husband and his first wife Sweety. The accused Puneet Malwiya said that he will settle the dispute. She said the accused invited her to settle the dispute in a hotel in MP Nagar area on Tuesday. However, there he raped her after serving coffee laced with sedatives.

The woman saw no one at the hotel. Accused told her that Sweety and other relatives are arriving to talk to her. He then offered her coffee laced with sedatives while engaging her in conversation. After she fell unconscious, the accused raped her. When she regained consciousness, she left the hotel and informed her husband. Her husband then took her to police station where an FIR was registered. The police have arrested the accused and have sent him to jail.