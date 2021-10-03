Bhopal: First sub junior Boys’ Academy national championship to begin on October 4

Bhopal: The first sub junior Boys' Academy national championship will begin at SAI centre in Bishankhedi on Monday, according to state sports and youth welfare department.
The matches will be played on astroturf in city. Twenty four academies from across the country will take part. The department will organise the event in association with Hockey India. A meeting was held at Major Dhyanchand hall on Sunday to discuss preparations for the tournament.
Director Ravi Kumar Gupta welcomed all the teams. He said sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has decided to offer incentive of Rs 20,000 to teams. The championship will be divided into league matches. Four matches will be played everyday. In all, 32 matches will be played.
The 24 participating teams will be divided into eight pools. The top team in each pool will reach quarter finals. The final match and the bronze medal match will be played on October 13.
As many as 18 teams have reached Bhopal on Sunday. Others will arrive by Monday morning. The championship will start from 3 pm. The SAI regional director, Bhopal, will be the chief guest.
Pool A
Barar Hockey Academy, Amravati
Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur
Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance centre
Pool B
Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta
Namdhari Eleven
Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy
Pool C
Cheema Hockey Academy
Mumbai School Sports Association
Raja Karan Hockey Academy
Pool D
Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy, Jarkhad, Ludhiana
Round Glass Punjab Hockey Club Academy
Citizen Hockey Eleven
Pool E
Dhyanchand Hockey Academy
Markandeshwar Hockey Academy
SAI Hockey Academy, Kolkata
Pool F
Gumanheda Risers Academy
Malwa Hockey Academy, Hanumangarh
SGPC Hockey Academy
Pool G
HR Hockey Academy
Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy
Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy
Pool H
HIM Academy
Jai Bharat Hockey Academy
Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy
