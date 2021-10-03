Bhopal: First sub junior Boys’ Academy national championship to begin on October 4

Bhopal: The first sub junior Boys' Academy national championship will begin at SAI centre in Bishankhedi on Monday, according to state sports and youth welfare department.

The matches will be played on astroturf in city. Twenty four academies from across the country will take part. The department will organise the event in association with Hockey India. A meeting was held at Major Dhyanchand hall on Sunday to discuss preparations for the tournament.

Director Ravi Kumar Gupta welcomed all the teams. He said sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has decided to offer incentive of Rs 20,000 to teams. The championship will be divided into league matches. Four matches will be played everyday. In all, 32 matches will be played.

The 24 participating teams will be divided into eight pools. The top team in each pool will reach quarter finals. The final match and the bronze medal match will be played on October 13.

As many as 18 teams have reached Bhopal on Sunday. Others will arrive by Monday morning. The championship will start from 3 pm. The SAI regional director, Bhopal, will be the chief guest.

Pool A

Barar Hockey Academy, Amravati

Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance centre

Pool B

Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta

Namdhari Eleven

Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy

Pool C

Cheema Hockey Academy

Mumbai School Sports Association

Raja Karan Hockey Academy

Pool D

Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy, Jarkhad, Ludhiana

Round Glass Punjab Hockey Club Academy

Citizen Hockey Eleven

Pool E

Dhyanchand Hockey Academy

Markandeshwar Hockey Academy

SAI Hockey Academy, Kolkata

Pool F

Gumanheda Risers Academy

Malwa Hockey Academy, Hanumangarh

SGPC Hockey Academy

Pool G

HR Hockey Academy

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy

Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy

Pool H

HIM Academy

Jai Bharat Hockey Academy

Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 08:06 PM IST