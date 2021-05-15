Bhopal: First step-down unit in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The government has set up the first step-down unit for those who need to stay in hospitals after recovering from Covid-19. Patients who need oxygen even after they have tested negative will be kept in the step-down unit. Patients who are required to remain in hospitals due to co-morbidity will also be kept there.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang inaugurated the unit in the Ashoka Garden area of the city on Saturday. Three doctors and nurse will be on 24-hour duty in this 10-bed unit. Yogic exercises will be taught to the patients.

Online entertaining events will be held on Saturdays and Sundays. Those who need post-Covid-19 treatment will be kept in this unit.

Post-Covid-19 care centres to be set up

Several health centres will be set up in the state to keep patients who need post-corona care. Such centres will help the corona-dedicated hospitals to keep beds for the patients. Many patients are dying from heart ailments after recovering from Covid-19. Such patients also develop many other complications. The health centres will treat these patients.