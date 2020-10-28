Bhopal: First round of interviews for admission in MPSD to begin from October 29

BHOPAL: The first round of interviews of candidates for the admission in the 2020-21 session of the MP School of Drama begins at the Lakeview Hotel from Thursday. The interview will begin from 10 am- 6 pm.

Lata Singh Munshi (Bhopal), Nalini Joshi (New Delhi), Vasant Kashikar (Jabalpur), Yogendra Chaubey (Raipur), and director of the school, Alok Chatterjee will be members of the selection committee. The final selection will be made by the panel of experts. Total 26 candidates will be finally selected for the session.