 Bhopal: First Round Of EVM Randomisation Today
HomeBhopalBhopal: First Round Of EVM Randomisation Today

Bhopal: First Round Of EVM Randomisation Today

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first round of randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be held on Monday. The randomisation is conducted in the presence of national and state-recognised political parties to allocate EVMs assembly constituency/segment-wise. Second, the list of the first randomised EVMs is shared with the national and state recognised political parties.

Besides, training on nomination and permission portal was completed in the Collectorate on Saturday under the supervision of Collector and District returning Officer Asheesh Singh. ADM Prakash Singh, Sub-District returning Officer Ravi Shankar Rai and ROs and AROs of all the assembly constituencies were present.

In the training, the process related to online and offline filling of nomination forms was explained in detail to all the officers. All the officers involved in the process of nomination papers were also told in detail what precautions they have to take and which formalities they have to pay special attention to.

Singh instructed all the officers to follow the instructions of the Election Commission related to nomination. A four-day training of 16,000 election employees is already underway at seven centres in the state capital in two phases. 

