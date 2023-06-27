 Bhopal: First Monsoon Spell Exposes BMC’s Poor Work
Basement, shops, slums waterlogged.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
First Monsoon Spell Exposes BMC’s Poor Work | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first spell of monsoon rain has exposed Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s poor functioning as it led to waterlogging in many areas.

Most chocked drains overflowed while rain water entered basement, shops and slums. Roads were lost to sheets of water as normal life was thrown out of gear. The Congress corporators had written a letter to Mayor Malti Rai on June 21 demanding to call a special session on preparations for monsoon.

Despite this, neither the session was called nor drains were cleaned. Water entered shops at Peepal Chowraha in Karond. The low-lying settlements of Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh) were inundated.

Water entered wholesale grocery....

Similar was condition in Jumerati where water entered wholesale grocery Jumerati Market. Shops in Ghoda Nakkas area were flooded. Due to non-cleaning of drain, Amrai campus near AIIMS was filled with water. In Bairgarh, according to traders and residents, there is no drainage system in colonies, which led to flood like situation.

Besides, there is encroachment on nullah. Canal laid by irrigation department overflowed, flooding slums in crematorium in Bagmughalia extension. Box—1 Mayor speak Mayor Malti Rai said, “People have encroached up on drains, so it led to flood like situation.

Wherever drains are clear, rain water drained out. We have asked officials to remove encroachments.” Box—2 50% drains choked Congress corporator Guddu Chauhan said, “Cleaning of drains was to be completed in May but 50% drains are choked.

There are 781 major drains in Bhopal. We had written letter to Mayor for special meeting on monsoon preparations but it was not considered.”

