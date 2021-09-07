Bhopal: First kidney transplant performed in Hamidia Hospital

BHOPAL: First kidney transplant was performed in Hamidia Hospital on Tuesday, according to doctors. It is the first transplant in Madhya Pradesh at a government hospital. Entire process continued for three hours.

The private hospitals - Chirayu, Sidhanta and Bansal Hospitals - have facilities of kidney transplant. There are 30 patients on the waiting list in Bansal while 40 patients are on waiting list in Sidhanta Hospital for kidney transplant. Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang said facilities will be provided in some more medical college hospitals in the state.

According to Hamidia Hospital, over 20 patients are in queue for kidney transplant. The patient Rajan Sharma (name changed) has received his wife’s kidney. Five years back, chronic kidney problem was detected and for the last six months, he was on hemodialysis.

During pandemic time, it was difficult for him to go for dialysis. As a result, he developed fistula. A team of 11 doctors and experts conducted kidney transplant. Due to Ayushman card, the transplant was done free of cost. The same surgery is done at private hospitals for Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Nephrologist Dr Himanshu Sharma said a team of 11 doctors and 6 nurses were part of surgery. The team consisted of three nephrologists, two transplant surgeons, four anesthesiologists, two junior doctors and six nurses. The donor was first taken to operation theatre. Her operation took about one-and-a-half hours. The surgery of recipient took about three hours.

Dr Sharma said, “If everything goes well, the donor will be discharged in 3 to 4 days and the recipient in 10 to 12 days. The recipient is showing sign of improvement, which shows that kidney is functioning properly. As many as 18 to 20 people have been registered for kidney transplant. We will schedule a second transplant after 15 days.”

