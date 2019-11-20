Bhopal: First in state: Digital Radiography Fluoroscopy unit inaugurated at AIIMS

BHOPAL: First equipment of its kind in the State of Madhya Pradesh- state of the art Digital Radiography Fluoroscopy unit (DRF) was inaugurated by AIIMS Bhopal director Sarman Singh here on Wednesday.

This new addition of technology will increase the level of patient care at AIIMS Bhopal. On this occasion, dean (academics) Dr. Arneet Arora, medical superintendent Dr Manisha Shrivastava, superintending engineer Jitendra Saxena , faculty members, officials of administration and para-medical staff were present.

About DRF: It is a flat panel detector based system that delivers high-quality dynamic and static digital imaging. Its comprehensive dose reduction program decreases radiation exposure for patients and staff without compromising image quality. DRF helps is diagnosing complex gastrointestinal and genitourinary disorders by using contrast media and then assessing the functional status by fluoroscopy. It is also required for various therapeutic non vascular interventional procedures such as percutaneusnephrosotomies, percutaneustranshepatic biliary procedures, placement of nasojejeunal tubes, fallopian tube recanalisation , interventional spinal procedures among others.