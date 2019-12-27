Bhopal: Firing incidents in Bhind, Morena common, says minister Pradeep Jaiswal

BHOPAL: Mining minister Pradeep Jaiswal has said that firing incidents in Bhind and Morena are common- be it for mining or liquor contracts. The minister said that this scenario will change after implementation of new mining policy, at least in the mining sector.

“People affiliated with the BJP had been looting the state for past fifteen years, as far as mining is concerned. We have prepared a new mining policy that will bring benefit to state exchequer and not individuals. As a result revenue from sand has been increased from Rs 240 crore to Rs 1400 crore,” said Jaiswal.

The minister said that he has also sought information on number of crushers in the state and their revenue contribution to state exchequer. All illegal stone crushers will be closed, he added.

Jaiswal said not a single mine will be allowed to remain close, as its closure is loss to state revenue.

Speaking on the new mining policy he said that sand policy has been made separately to address issues related to sand mining. Another policy has been drafted to address issues related to other minerals. In new policy mining will be allowed in private land too, informed minister. ‘New policy has been designed in a manner that more and more investment comes to state,’ he said.

Khajuraho will be developed as diamond hub where diamond cutting and finishing industries will be set up. Contract for Bunder diamond mines has been finalized that will give Rs 800 crore per year to state.

Contract orders for new tenders will be issued within a week. overnment will address issued of big mining companies and ensure that they are not troubled by petty contractors, working earlier. Minister said that mining with machines is completely banned in river Narmada.

Focus is also on prospecting for new minerals deposit in state. All efforts are on to ensure that mining department remains highest contributor to state exchequer, he added.