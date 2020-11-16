Bhopal: Fire tenders reach spot without water, neighbours douse blaze

BHOPAL: In a glaring example of gross negligence fire tenders reached the spot without water in the tanker. The second fire tender that reached the spot too failed due to some technical breakdown. Nevertheless, the good Samaritans kept throwing water at the medicine shop and doused the fire.

The incident happened in Bina town of Sagar district early Monday morning. Fire broke out at a medical store in Samadhan Hospital located in Pushp Vihar Colony. As the hospital is located in a residential area fumes and fire sent the residents into a tizzy. People gathered near the shop and one of them called the fire tender.

People heaved a sigh of relief as the fire tender arrived. The fire fighters extended the water pipe to the shop and alas there was no water.

The fire tender reached the spot without water. The staff at the fire tender called another one for rescue. In the meanwhile people gathered and kept their efforts going to douse the fire in the shop.

It took about another half an hour for second fire tender to reach the spot. But to the people’s surprise, even the second fire tender had some technical issue and it didn’t work. Panicked fire staff called the third tender for the rescue. However, in the meantime people of the locality had brought the fire under control and stopped it from spreading.

“First fire tender took about half an hour to come here but it came without water. The staff then called another fire tender. It took another half hour for it to reach here. Even that fire tender failed. People living in the locality doused the fire,” said Rajesh Shah, a resident and witness to the incident.

Assistant police inspector, Lakhan Dabar clarified that the driver did not know about water tanker being empty and rushed it to the spot to find it without water. Fire tenders are always kept ready and filled with water. He said that it seems that fire broke out because of electricity short circuit.