Bhopal: Fire in EOW office, Congress demands probe

BHOPAL: A fire broke out in Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office on Friday evening. A computer, printer and few Right to Information applications were gutted before the fire was doused. Congress was quick to latch on to the incident and demanded a high-level probe into the incident. The EOW is currently probing around 9,000 cases, including high profile e-tender scam, water resources dept advance payment scam, hawala scam allegedly related to certain police and administrative officers.

According to DG, EOW, Ajay Sharma fire broke out around 9.30 pm on Friday in police station section of the EOW headquarters. The properties damaged include a computer and a printer (damaged completely), a computer cabinet, outer part of an air-conditioning machine, some Right to Information applications and few other documents.The DG said as soon as the fire broke, fire alarm started ringing. Ruling out foul play, he said that since EOW documents were stored in several computers there was no possibility of any evidence being destroyed.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 02:02 AM IST