Bhopal: Fire breaks out inside an AC godown at Azad Nagar

BHOPAL: On Sunday, a fire broke out inside an AC godown at Ajad Nagar near Khajuraho dairy. The fire, which started at the first floor of a building, was brought under controlled before it escalated.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is being conducted by the Ashoka Garden police. Six fire tenders from three stations took over two and a half hours to douse the flames.

The complainant told police that the total loss was over Rs 80 lakh. The area lies in the middle of a residential society at 80 feet road in Azad Nagar near Khajuraho dairy. If the fire had further escalated, the nearby houses and buildings would have suffered too.

The fire brigade received a call about it at around 2:55 am and a team reached there from Pul Bogda fire station. Later, two teams from Govindpura and Fathehgarh fire stations were also pressed into action. The teams took over 2.5 hours to bring the fire under control. The residents around had gathered at the site.

A resident of the area, Dawood said the area is highly congested and the fire would have caused loss if not controlled on time.