Bhopal: Fire breaks out in scrap heap near Vallabh Bhawan

BHOPAL: A huge pileup of scrap and garbage caught fire near Vallabh Bhawan on Wednesday noon. The fire broke out behind the main building. No damage to property was reported in the incident. Panic gripped the area after flames started erupting from the scraps.

Three fire tenders from Mantralaya and from Pul Bogda fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within half-an-hour time. Fireman at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Shahid Ali said that the fire had broken out in a heap of scrap piled up behind the main building. Scraps like thermocol waste, dried up leaves and other waste material went up in flames, no damage to property was reported, he added.