Bhopal: Fire breaks out in IPS School, luckily it was closed

BHOPAL: Closure of school because of the corona pandemic warded off a major tragedy on Friday when a fire broke out at IPS School in Misrod. Nevertheless, four labourers working on the school premises escaped unhurt.

As the residents near the schools saw a column of smoke emerging, they informed the fire tenders. The smoke then engulfed the entire area. The fire destroyed the plastic sheet that covered the roof of the building spread over 8,000 square feet. Sources said welding work was underway in the school, and it may have been the reason for the fire.

On getting information, fire tenders from Kolar, Pul Bogda and ISBT rushed to the spot and took more than two and a half hours to douse the flames. The amount of loss, however, could not be ascertained. The fire engines rushed to the spot around 3pm and doused the flames at 5:30pm.

Fireman Pankaj Khare said they poured water from their jets on the roof. As the fire did not come under control they reached the roof and soused it.

SHO of Misrod Niranjan Sharma said there was neither any teacher nor any student in the school. So, there was no casualty and the labourers working in the school escaped from the spot.

IPS school transport manager Pradeep Pandey said the plastic sheets above the auditorium of the school had caught fire. The school was to reopen from September 21, but the institution remained closed and so there was no one inside the building, he said, adding that no other loss was reported.