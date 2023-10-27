Bhopal: Fire Breaks Out In Bank

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at the Gunga branch of Union Bank on Wednesday night, the police said. The police added that furniture as well as valuables worth Rs 3 lakh were gutted.

Gunga police station house officer (SHO) Arun Sharma said that the Union Bank branch is located on the Bhopal-Berasia road. A short circuit occurred inside the bank late Wednesday night, owing to which the fire broke out.

Passers-by informed about the incident to the police, who rushed to the spot and began dousing off the flames.

In the meanwhile, the fire brigade station in Berasia was also informed, from where five fire trucks rushed to the spot and launched a dousing operation. After struggling for at least one and a half hours, the flames were doused off.