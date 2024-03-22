Bhopal: Fire Breaks Out At Adampur Landfill Site

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out at the Adampur Chhawani landfill site on Thursday prompting the Pollution Control Board to launch an investigation into the incident. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has dispatched its fire-fighting tenders to douse the fire. Adampur Chhawani landfill site that spans 7 acres had witnessed a major fire in September 2022. Pankaj Khare, BMC fire officer, said, “Fire broke out at Adampur landfill site. BMC firefighting team is working to douse the fire. Fire fighters have been pressed into service.”

Brijesh Sharma, the regional officer of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPCB), said, “MPCB will send its team for investigation. Earlier, NGT had imposed a heavy fine on BMC for violating norms after a fire incident. BMC administration is responsible for solid waste management at the Adampur landfill site as there is direct intervention from the Central Pollution Control Board as well as NGT.” The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had penalized BMC for environmental damage, imposing a fine of Rs. 1.8 crore for flouting norms.

The tribunal had imposed the penalty on BMC for operating the Adampur Chhavani solid waste dumping site without complying with the Central Board of Pollution Control (CPCB) guidelines. The Rs 1.8 crore was to be utilized to improve the environment at the landfill site and its nearby vicinity. Dr SC Pandey, NGT petitioner, said, “Despite heavy penalties, there is no improvement on the part of BMC. The matter is even subjudice in the Supreme Court, with the next hearing scheduled for April 10 regarding the Adampur landfill fire and NGT's penalty. I will bring this fire incident to the attention of the Supreme Court.”