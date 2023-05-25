Bhopal: Fire averted at petrol pump

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One of three drunk daily wage labourers lit a lighter and brought it near petrol tank while getting their bike fuelled in Katara Hills on Monday night. Soon, bike’s fuel tank and nozzle of petrol pipe caught fire.

The police said timely action by petrol pump employees averted a major accident. Two accused ran away while one was caught by the employees.

Station house officer (SHO) of Katara Hills police station BS Prajapati said incident took place at 10 pm on Monday. One of them lit a lighter and brought it close to the petrol tank, which triggered fire.

All the employees shut the machines and used sand and foam to put out the fire. The accused trio tried to flee, of whom two managed to escape while one was caught. He was identified as Vijay Singh (30) and was handed over to police.

Accused Aakash and Bharat are on the run.