Bhopal: Fire at Adampur landfill site, waste processing plant gutted

Photo grapher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fire erupted in Adampur landfill site in Bhopal district on Monday. Waste processing plant of Bhopal municipal corporation (BMC) worth Rs 50 lakh has been damaged in fire. Smoke billowing from landfill site affected four to five villages due to smoke. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) team was pressed into service to extinguish fire.

According to BMC officials, mountains of garbage are being dug to control the fire at landfill site, so that the gas can be taken out. Machines are used to suppress tons of waste. Due to pressure, the waste becomes solid. Gas is produced due to decomposition and chemical process of waste. The staff engaged in the work of extinguishing the fire said it was difficult to guess from where the fire flared.

According to BMC team and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, landfill site may contain huge volume of extremely flammable methane and carbon dioxide gas. Methane is dangerous not only for the environment but also for people. The MPPB officer Brijesh Sharma said, “Board team visited the site. Smoke has spread all over villages but how many villages have been affected will be known after testing air quality.” BMC superintending engineer RK Saxena said, “BMC plant is partially damaged.”

Mischevious act

Area MLA Rameshwar Sharma said it was someone’s mischievous act. Fire has been doused but smoke is still billowing that has spread to adjoining villages. Four to five villages are affected due to smoke.”

Garbage heaps

BMC fire officer Rameshwar Neel said that fire had been doused. But garbage heaps are spread over acres. There is a leakage of flammable gas in the waste. After extinguishing the fire at one place, fire erupts at other place. Two vehicles have been deployed to drench the entire landfill site. Efforts are on to control fire for last 48 hours.”