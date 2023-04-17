Bhopal: FIR lodged against doctor for pregnant woman’s death

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhola police of the city have registered an FIR against a doctor who had been careless while treating a pregnant woman in October, 2022, owing to which the woman had died, the police said on Sunday. According to Chhola police, the woman who died has been identified as Priyanka Rai (23), who was pregnant and was about to deliver a baby, for which she had been admitted to Aadhar hospital in Karond. She delivered a baby boy on October 16, after which her condition began to deteriorate.

The doctor at the hospital, identified as Ranjan Parashar, had transfused blood to her, which was several months old. The woman died on the night of October 16. The kin of the woman had approached the police, after which cops registered a case and began a probe. Broadening the investigation, the cops learnt that the blood was old, after they went through post-mortem reports. An FIR was lodged against the doctor and further probe is underway in the case.