Bhopal: FIR Against One For Replacing Sidhi Pee-Victim With National Flag, Posting Video On Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kamla Nagar police have registered a case against a person for editing the video from Sidhi district in which a BJP worker was seen urinating on a tribal. The accused has replaced the pee-victim with the National flag and the Indian map. Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Anil Bajpai said that the accused person owns an account on Twitter, which is named Shafeeq 2.0. After the original video of the BJP worker urinating on the tribal had gone viral, the user allegedly edited it and replaced the tribal’s face with the Indian flag and the map of India, to circulate it on Twitter and other social media platforms. The edited video went viral on social media on Wednesday noon, after which the matter was reported to the Kamla Nagar police.

The police have taken cognisance and have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the miscreant. Further probe is underway in the case and the accused shall be arrested soon, SHO Bajpai said.