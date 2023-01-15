Bhopal: FIR against discom outsourced employee for embezzlement

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against the outsource employee of central discom posted in Vidisha for embezzlement of government funds, said the officials here on Sunday.

Officials informed that an FIR has been registered against the employee Arvind Singh Rajput. It is alleged that the employee had taken the amount to pay electricity bills from the villagers and did not deposit it into office account.

The issue came to light when the officials reached the village Haripur on January 11 with the team. They alleged that they had deposited the bill amount. On the complaint of the villagers, the company officials instituted an inquiry into the case and found the complaint true. The officials approached the police and on the complaint of the officials, the police registered the case under section 406 of IPC.

The central discom managing director Ganesh Shankar Mishra said strict action would be taken against the personnel working in an unfair manner.

Read Also Bhopal: Think 20 convention to find solutions to world problems

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)