Bhopal: FIR Against Directors Of Company Running 108 Ambulance Services

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod police station staff on Monday registered an FIR against the directors of Jai Ambe Private Limited, which operates 108 ambulance services in the state. They have been charged with duping people on the pretext of providing job, police said.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) Ras Behari Sharma told Free Press that six complainants approached police on Monday. They alleged that the company director had sought money from them and had promised to get them a job in the company.

People who had lodged a complaint in other police stations moved court as their grievances were not redressed. After the orders were issued by the court, the police registered case against directors, some of whom are Jogendra Singh, Amrendra Singh, Dharmendra Singh, Sumit Basu, Ashok Mehta and Devdutt Sharma.

A case has been registered against all the accused under Section 420 of IPC. Probe is underway, Sharma said.