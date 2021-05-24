Bhopal: Fingers raised over quality of oxygen used for treating Covid patients

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fingers have been raised over quality of oxygen and water used for oxygen supply to treat Covid patients.

Other states too have raised the issue and considering to investigate the matter though doctors have also blamed overuse of steroids, which causes black fungus.

“There is difference between oxygen for medical use and oxygen for industrial use. People who use it at home cannot differentiate between the two. Only manufacturers or suppliers can tell which is for medical use. So, there are chances that people may have used the used oxygen blindly at home,” Sidhdhanta Hospital’s Dr Subodh Varsheny said.

Dr ID Chaurasia, neurologist at Hamidia Hospital, said main thing is water, which should be distilled for supply of oxygen. “If potable water is used, it will cause fungal infection,” he added.