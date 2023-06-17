 Bhopal: Financial Literacy Quiz Held In Berasia, Phanda
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is organising programmes to promote financial literacy.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The all India financial literacy quiz was held in Phanda and Berasia development block of Bhopal district on June 15. The next phase of competition will be organised at district level at Government Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence on July 3.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is organising programmes to promote financial literacy. In this sequence, an all India financial literacy quiz is being organised for the students of class 8 to 10 in government schools.

The quiz was conducted by RBI and bank officials in which questions related to financial literacy, RBI, banking system, and G-20 were asked. The first position was secured by Roshni Ahirwar and Ayushi Valmikai in Berasia block and Monika Shriwas and Shivraj Kushwaha in Phanda block.

