Bhopal: Financial aid to victims of natural calamity raised

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet decided to amend the provisions of Revenue Book Circular 6\4 on Sunday. The compensation to victims due loss in the wake of flood and landslide has been increased. In case of death of milch animals (including buffalo, cow, camel) in natural calamity, the compensation has been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 37,500.

Likewise, in case of loss of sheep, goat, the compensation has been increased to Rs 4000 from Rs 3000. The compensation in death of non mulch animals has been doubled i.e from Rs 16,000 to Rs 32,000.

The compensation for animals affected by the natural calamity has also been increased. Apart from this, the Cabinet decided to give Rs 1.20 lakh in case of damage to houses in plain areas. Earlier Rs 95,100 was given. In hilly areas, the relief amount would be 1.30 lakh. In case of damane in slum areas, relief amount has been increased to Rs 8,000 from Rs 6,000.

