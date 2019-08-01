Bhopal: Finance department sets norms for withdrawal of fund

Bhopal: The departments, for the withdrawal of fund up to Rs 100 crore under central schemes and Rs 25 crores for other schemes will have to seek permission from the finance department.

The finance department has tightened its noose following weak financial condition of the government. Earlier, permission for withdrawal of fund under central schemes, did not need permission but now it is made compulsory.

The government had put vote-on-account for its expenditure between April and July. The fund allocation has been done to the departments after presentation of Budget from August. The finance department did not give permission to departments to spend money decided under vote-on-account. Several restrictions have been put by issuing instructions to check fund allocated under budget.

The monthly, quarterly and special expenses limits of departments have been set. Expenses like salaries, wages, scholarship, natural disaster expenses and loan repayment are put under free expenses. Besides, other departments have been directed to spend 10 per cent of their monthly expenditure, 45 per cent of total budget of first two quarters expenditure limit, 70 per cent of total budget in third quarter and 30 per cent of allotted budget in last quarter.

The state government has presented a total budget of 2.33 lakh crore. The estimates have been made on the basis of funds allocations from the centre and income from state resources. Finance department is trying to ensure that the departments should make necessary expenses. The state government is also not sure about the Central government giving funds under central schemes and state’s share. The state government fears that the fund allocation under central schemes may be curtailed. Keeping this mind, it is practicing control on finances of its departments.

Expenditure of key

departments fixed

Similarly, the expenditure limit of key departments has also been fixed. Public works department’s limit is Rs 580 crore, 450 crore for water resources department, 225 crore for public health engineering, 275 crore for Narmada Valley Development Department, 110 crore for urban development and housing, 100 crore for scheduled tribe department, 200 crore for panchayat and rural development department while medical education department has the set limit of Rs 100 crore monthly.