Bhopal: Filmmakers should be more sensitive regarding content, says Sneha Ullal 

Lucky-famed actor was in city to attend Grand Beauty award

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film actor Sneha Ullal has said that she does not think that any film should be boycotted but at the same time, filmmakers should be more sensitive and respectful regarding its content.

‘It is happening because the audience has become more conscious and serious regarding content. I think they should also not take it too negatively because a film is a film,’ the Lucky- famed actor added. Sneha was in the city to attend a Grand Beauty award as chief guest at Manas Bhawan in the city on Tuesday evening.

She further told media persons that she was very young when she worked in the film Lucky. She has no background in the film industry. ‘I did the film for experience and we got huge love from the industry.  I had no plan to become the number one actor of Bollywood,’ she said, adding that she achieved a lot without struggle. She said acting is her passion as well as profession. About whether she gets any benefit or loss as a lookalike of film actor Aishwarya Rai, Sneha said she gets both. 

