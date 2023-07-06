Bhopal: Filmmakers Are Loving MP: 90 Shoots In 9 Months

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 90 films, documentaries, TV and web series have been shot in Madhya Pradesh in the past nine months. And a majority of them were shot in Bhopal.

According to the film unit of the MP Tourism Board, around 45 films, 21 web series, 16 documentaries and four TV serials have been shot in the state from October 2022 to June 2023. Five projects are currently underway and the shooting of Stree 2 is scheduled to begin from July 15 in Chanderi.

Most of the filmmakers liked Bhopal and its surrounding areas. Bhopal stood number one with the maximum number of shooting projects (39), followed by Indore, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram. Since the implementation of the film policy by MP Tourism Board in 2020, around 300 projects, including films, webseries, TV serials, short films and documentaries have been shot in the state.

Deputy Director, Film Tourism, Yuvraj Padole said after the implementation of the film policy, the shootings in the state have jumped by almost 70%. He said that the main reason for shooting in Madhya Pradesh is its diversity. There are three UNESCO World Heritage Sites as well as many tourist and religious sites in the state.

Locations of the state are attracting Hindi and Bhojpuri filmmakers, besides filmmakers from southern states. The shooting season in the state is nine months. Outdoor shooting stops in July due to rains. During the rainy season, filmmakers come only for patch work and indoor shooting, he added.

‘Selfie’ ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ and ‘Kathal’ have been released among the big budget films shot in Bhopal this season. Among popular films ‘Ajmer 92’ and ‘Mat Chuko Pahelwaan’ are about to release this month.