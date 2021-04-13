Bhopal: Film, TV, OTT production houses suspend their shooting schedule

Bhopal: Film, TV and OTT production houses have suspended their shooting schedules of movies, serials and web series in the city due to the sudden lockdown. The government is, however, yet to impose a ban on shooting.

Zaid Ali of Zeal Entertainment Ltd, Bhopal, told Free Press that they have already suspended shooting of around 12 projects—including movies and web series—due to the uncertainty and surge in the number of Covid cases. “We’ll take a decision on resuming shootings when the number of corona cases reduces,” he said.

Ali said that they were about to pack up the shooting of a movie, ‘Ameriki Pandit’, in two to three days in Bhopal. “Now, we may stop the shooting due to the sudden lockdown imposed by the government in the city. We’re talking with the filmmakers regarding this,” Ali added.

Syed Furkan of The Crown Pictures and Talent Achievers said they had just concluded the shooting of the film, ‘Shukradosh’. “Filmmakers are confused because it is a big loss if the team comes for a shoot at this time,” he said. “Many people were about to come for a shoot. We’re also getting inquiries and recess for shooting, but it may be on hold due to the sudden lockdown,” he added.

Movies, web series and TV shows—such as ‘Mohmaya’, ‘Love Hostel’ and ‘Ameriki Pandit’ were being shot in the city.

‘Shooting can continue’

“As of now, we haven’t received any letter regarding the ban on shooting during the lockdown. According to the government guidelines, industries can continue to operate with 50% capacity and films are an industry. So, shooting can be done by following the corona-protection norms made especially for shooting,” said an official of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.