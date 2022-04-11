Bhopal: Film on Ramnami community of Chhattisgarh screened

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ramram, a film on Ramnami community of Chhattisgarh, was screened at Rock Art Heritage Conference Hall at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city on Sunday to mark Ramnavami.

Scripted by Kamal Tiwari, directed by Sunil Shukla, the 51-minute film has been produced by Suresh Menon for Film Division, Mumbai, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

This film is about the journey of Ramnamis, their tradition and their state in modern times. This is the story of defiance of people, struggling to get a place in the social matrix. Ascribed to a lowly status, Ramnamis have in a century carved a place for themselves in a society where they are respected for their practices.

The film also tells the story of unique strategies adopted by Ramnamis to create a moral universe. Their use of the text of Ramcharitmanas as an open source to garner and read meanings hitherto privileged by higher classes is remarkable.

After completing Diploma in Cinema from Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune in 1988 (specialization in sound), Shukla started professional career with Bharat Ek Khoj as chief assistant sound recordist.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:26 AM IST