Bhopal: Film director Satish Kaushik in city to shoot his next film

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film director, producer and actor Satish Kaushik has said that he is going to produce a film, which will also be shot in Bhopal.

“For this film, I have seen some locations including the old jail, which I have liked a lot,” said Shukla.

Kaushik was in the city for shooting the movie, Patna Shukla. He met principal secretary, tourism and culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla at the office of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board on Friday.

Kaushik further said, “I am very happy to be in the most-film friendly state of the country. Bhopal is a very beautiful and prosperous city. I am also very impressed with the location, food and hospitality here.”

Additional Managing Director Vivek Shrotriya welcomed Kaushik. Director (Film) Yuvraj Padole informed Kaushik about the film tourism policy of Madhya Pradesh.

Patna Shukla is directed by Vivek Budakoti and will feature Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij and Chandan Roy Sanyal as lead characters.