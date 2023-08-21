 Bhopal: Few Takers For Van Vihar Online Ticket System
Bhopal: Few Takers For Van Vihar Online Ticket System

The long queue of people at the entry gate of Van Vihar are an indicator.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to boost the sale of tickets and to reduce the long queues of visitors at ticket counters, Van Vihar National Park management had launched a mobile app through which one can book the entry ticket by sitting at home or any other place. After its launch on International Tiger Day, Van Vihar Authorities were hoping to see a steep rise in online ticket booking. However, it has received a lukewarm response. The long queue of people at the entry gate of Van Vihar are an indicator. This has left the authorities in a tizzy.

“We thought online ticket facility would reduce long queues at entry gate. But this thing is not happening,” said a Van Vihar official. A whopping sum has been spent in preparing the mobile app through one can get all the information about Van Vihar and can also book the online tickets. It took months to develop the desired APP. But results are not encouraging.

“We are sitting with fingers crossed, hoping that online ticket system becomes a hit. As of now, we don’t know how to make it popular,” the official added.

article-image

