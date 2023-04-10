Bhopal: Few departments share info about 15-year-old vehicles

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only a few government departments have shared the information to the transport department about 15-year old vehicles they own. The rest of the government departments are yet to give any information about the vehicles which have completed 15 years since registration. The registration of all such vehicles will get cancelled automatically under new guidelines issued in sync with the guideline of the Central government.

As large number of government departments are yet to give information about vehicles which have completed 15 years since their registration. Hence, the exact number of government vehicles which have completed 15 years and need to be scrapped could not be ascertained.

From April 1, all such vehicles have become obsolete. The registration of government vehicles, which have completed 15 years will cease automatically. ‘We have sought information from all government offices regarding vehicles which have completed 15 years since their registration. All such vehicles will become off road from April 1 onwards,’ an officer from the transport department said.

The order to scrap fifteen-year old government vehicles is not implacable on vehicles used for security purpose of the country, internal security and to maintain law and order. If any government vehicle which has completed 15 years of registration is found plying on road then traffic police will be able to take appropriate action against it.

If registration of a vehicle has been renewed before 15 years of its initial registration then such renewal certificate will be construed as cancelled on a vehicle completing fifteen years since the initial registration. The decision has been taken in sync with the notification of Government of India. The disposal of all such vehicles will be done through registered vehicle scrapping facility.