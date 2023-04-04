Bhopal: Female cyber fraudster dupes PGDCA student

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified female cyber fraudster duped a PGDCA student of Rs 21k on the pretext of providing her a job, Ashoka Garden police said on Tuesday. Station house officer (SHO) Umesh Singh Chouhan said that complainant Nisha Singh Rathore is a PGDCA student, who was in search of a job in IT sector. She is a native of Anuppur.

She approached the police on Monday, stating that she had uploaded her resume on a website that provides employment. She received a call from an unknown number on January 18. The female voice on the other side identified herself as the employee of an IT firm and demanded Rs 1k from her to apply for the job and take a test.

Rathore paid the amount and took the test, after which the purported employee demanded Rs 3.8k for the interview. Rathore again transferred the amount into her account. Following this, the female demanded money for other formalities too, the total of which turned out to be around Rs 21k.

When Rathore realised that she was being duped, she contacted the purported employee, who assured her of reimbursing the money and broke all contacts with her suddenly. Rathore then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.