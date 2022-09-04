Bhopal: Feel like I am in Kerala, says journalism university V-C Prof KG Suresh at museum exhibition...

Bhopal: King Mahabali welcomed and blessed all the people present at exhibition | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): I feel like I am in Kerala, said Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU), Bhopal, Prof KG Suresh. Suresh was speaking after inaugurating an exhibition on folk and tribal culture of Kerala, organised by Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city on Sunday.

He said that exhibition offered an incomparable example of understanding the relationships and traditions of new generation of Kerala.

The exhibition depicts the socio-economic and cultural life, religious beliefs and emotional ties of people of Kerala. Suresh said it was a humble effort to showcase the rich cultural heritage, customs, traditions, mutual coordination and cooperation among its people that portray unity in diversity.

Praveen Kumar Mishra, Director, IGRMS, said that the exhibition was an attempt to portray the socio-cultural life of Kerala through diverse collection belonging to different tribal communities. Soma Kiro from museum coordinated the exhibition.

United Malayalee Association presented folk, Kuchipudi dance to mark Onam festival. Dance-drama and flower rangoli competitions were also held. King Mahabali welcomed and blessed all the people present there.

