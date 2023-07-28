Bhopal: Fed Up Of Illness, Woman Ends Life | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up of falling ill frequently, a married woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Awadhpuri on Thursday evening, the police said.

Her husband was in hospital for treatment when she took the extreme step, the police added. The woman has left a suicide note. Investigating officer (IO) Sahib Lal Kumre said Shakuntala Patel was a housewife and her husband had retired from mining department.

The couple’s son and daughter are working in different cities. When Shakuntala’s husband returned home from hospital, he discovered her hanging from the ceiling.

Her husband and neighbours brought her down and took her to hospital where she was declared brought dead. The cops were informed who searched the spot and found a suicide note in which Shakuntala had mentioned that she was taking the extreme step due to ill health.