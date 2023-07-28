 Bhopal: Fed Up Of Illness, Woman Ends Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Fed Up Of Illness, Woman Ends Life

Bhopal: Fed Up Of Illness, Woman Ends Life

The couple’s son and daughter are working in different cities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Fed Up Of Illness, Woman Ends Life | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up of falling ill frequently, a married woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Awadhpuri on Thursday evening, the police said.

Her husband was in hospital for treatment when she took the extreme step, the police added. The woman has left a suicide note. Investigating officer (IO) Sahib Lal Kumre said Shakuntala Patel was a housewife and her husband had retired from mining department.

The couple’s son and daughter are working in different cities. When Shakuntala’s husband returned home from hospital, he discovered her hanging from the ceiling.

Her husband and neighbours brought her down and took her to hospital where she was declared brought dead. The cops were informed who searched the spot and found a suicide note in which Shakuntala had mentioned that she was taking the extreme step due to ill health.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Read Also
Indore: IMC Contractual Employee Held For Raping 21-Year-Old Woman
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: UCO Bank Business Rises By 16.06% In Quarter Ending June 30

Bhopal: UCO Bank Business Rises By 16.06% In Quarter Ending June 30

Bhopal: Fed Up Of Illness, Woman Ends Life

Bhopal: Fed Up Of Illness, Woman Ends Life

Ratibad Suicide Case: 1 Held From Raj Into Whose Account Vishwakarma Transferred Money

Ratibad Suicide Case: 1 Held From Raj Into Whose Account Vishwakarma Transferred Money

Bhopal: Man Dies Suspiciously In Aishbag, Cops Trying To Ascertain Cause Of Death

Bhopal: Man Dies Suspiciously In Aishbag, Cops Trying To Ascertain Cause Of Death

International Tiger Day Today, Tigers Living In Bhopal Jungles Raise Count In MP

International Tiger Day Today, Tigers Living In Bhopal Jungles Raise Count In MP