Bhopal: Fearing corona, 62-yr-old hangs self

BHOPAL: The fear of corona forced a man to take his life, even though he was not infected. Apprehensive over being infected with corona, a 62-year-old man hanged himself at his house on Tuesday. He feared that he is infected with coronavirus and will die.

The deceased Narayan Singh was a resident of Shankaracharya Nagar under Bajaria police station. Police said the deceased lost job during lockdown and after he fell ill, he became hysterical that he is corona positive and will die.

His wife told police that Singh worked as a driver with Sanchi Milk Federation and after his retirement, he started working on contract basis. But he lost job due to lockdown and was suffering from depression for which he underwent treatment. His only son works with Sanchi in Rajgarh district. His wife and daughter-in-law were living with him in Bhopal. A few days ago, his daughter-in-law went to her parent’s house and his wife was with him.

On Tuesday, when his wife was in other room, he hanged himself. His wife told police that he had brought milk from outside before he took the extreme step.