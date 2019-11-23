Bhopal: FDA team of to monitor food quality at Iztima

BHOPAL: Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) constituted a team of five members to monitor the quality of food items at the ongoing Iztima—global congregation on Muslims.

There are 70 food zones (outlets) have been setup at Iztima venue in (Eitkhedi). FDA has instructed outlet operators to maintain quality and proper hygiene.

FDA inspector DK Verma has instructed the Food zones heads of 72nd Iztima to maintain the quality as well as proper hygiene. Food zones have been made to cater the lakhs of participants at the site. Bhopal is leading with 500 samples collected from other districts in Madhya Pradesh so far.

He said, “ Consistently monitoring is being done. Our team has been deployed for round the clock working on food zones. Clear cut instructions have been given to food-zone heads to maintain the quality of food for the devotees and maintaining proper hygiene at ambiance. We have already launched a campaign to fight against adulteration all over the state.”

Meanwhile, FDA collected samples of oil, papad, flour, salad from Indian Coffee House (ICH), New Market. Samples of Kachori and Maida from Anand Namkeen, MP Nagar were also collected.