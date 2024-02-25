Bhopal: FDA Condemned For Releasing Traders’ Names Soon After Raids

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mumbai | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has condemned the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for releasing the name of traders and shops soon after collecting samples as it damages their reputation in the market. The FDA works under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). In a meeting of traders in reference to the FSSAI works in Bhopal on Saturday, CAIT Bhopal chapter president Dharmendra Sharma said, “In the name of sample collection, team members collect the quantity at their wish and will.

So it is directly the loss of traders who remain mum during the raids. Second, they release results after 20 days, but the names of the traders are given to the media, which damages the reputation and ultimately the business suffers.” On the other hand, FDA designated officer Devendra Verma said, “The traders are paid for the samples and the quantity as we have to attach bills with panchnama.

Otherwise, our case will not be maintainable. Second, there is a prescribed limit of the quantity of collection of items. We cannot collect beyond that. Third, for perishable items, results are given the same day or the very next day. We have cold storage facility for perishable material.” //FDA collects samples from 7 top food outlets Sample of cooked French fries and Palm oil from McDonald, classic Makhini Pasta from Pizza Hut, Hot and Crispy Chicken from KFC, cashew nuts from 10-Downing Street, Noodle and Paneer from Woo Momo and Magaj from The Pitcher Restaurant, gram flour and turmeric from Mysore Masala were taken.